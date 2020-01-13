Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Steven D. “Smitty” Smith will be at a later date.

He died on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on Jan. 17, 1957 in Kenton to the late Noel W. and Virginia (Johnson) Smith. On June 16, 2006 he married Joy Gammon and she survives in Kenton.

Also surviving are two sons. James (Tiff) Collins of Kenton and Christopher Adams of Ada; two sisters. Kathy (Rick) Newland of Kenton and Peggy (Dan) Gibbs of Bellefontaine; three brothers. Larry Smith of Kenton, Randy (Jeanne) Smith of Wash., and Mike (Kay Carder) Smith of Kenton; six grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Tim Smith.

Smitty was a U.S. Army veteran,

He worked in construction for 42 years and also for Innoplex.

He enjoyed watching football, especially the Buffalo Bills.

Most of all he enjoyed cookouts with the family, throwing the Frisbee around, fishing and camping.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.