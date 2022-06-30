Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Steven R. Hamm, 69 of Kenton, passed away peacefully at his home at 7:42 am Tuesday, June 28, 2022 after a short battle with cancer.

Steve battled the effects of type one diabetes most of his life and always hoped to, in some small way, help to find better treatments or a cure for this devastating disease, so he decided to donate his body to The Ohio State University Department of Cell Biology, Neurobiology, and Anatomy for research. OSU along with his wife and children agreed to honor his wish; therefore, no services will be held at this time but a celebration of his life will be held at the Kenton Eagles in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, we ask donations to be made to Not By Choice Outreach of Kenton or charity of choice.

