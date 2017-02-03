Steven S. Bahr Posted on February 3, 2017 0 0 4 age 58, Plain City Graveside services for Steven S. Bahr will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada. Memorials may be made in Steven’s name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. He died Dec. 20, 2016 at his home after an extended illness. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription