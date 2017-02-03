age 58, Plain City

Graveside services for Steven S. Bahr will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Memorials may be made in Steven’s name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

He died Dec. 20, 2016 at his home after an extended illness.

