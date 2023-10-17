Steven W. “Steve” Ramey, age 43, of Ada, passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Pastor Darrel Bucher officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to www.pancan.org

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada

