A memorial service for Stoney J. Shough will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Alger by the Rev. Wayne Vaughn.

Inurnment will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services on Thursday.

He died on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at his home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hanson-Neely Funeral Home P.O. Box 41, Alger, OH 45812 for the benevolence of the family.

