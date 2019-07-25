Age, 72

rural Forest

Services for Sue A. Walls will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery in Kenton.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Monday.

She died Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, the Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

