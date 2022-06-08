Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Graveside services for Sue Huston, 85 will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 10 at Woodlawn Cemetery Chapel in Ada by Pastor Randall Forester.

She died at 4:32 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Sunrise of Findlay.

She was born April 17, 1937 in McGuffey to the late Victor and Kathryn (Clark) Huston.

Sue is survived by her sister, Mary (Richard Spradlin) Ralston of Kenton.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Huston.