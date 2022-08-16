Suetta Rose Pfeiffer, 75, of Kenton, passed away Sunday morning, April 24, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

The family will be holding a memorial service for Suetta on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 5pm at the Harper Community Church where friends will be received from 3:30pm until the time of the service. Immediately following the service, her urn will be buried in Harper Cemetery.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, Bellefontaine, is honored to serve the Pfeiffer family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!