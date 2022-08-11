Home Obituaries Summer Murray

Summer Murray

Posted on August 11, 2022
Summer Murray 31, of Kenton passed away Tuesday August 9, 2022.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm with a service to follow at 1:00 pm at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.  Burial will be in Wolf Creek Cemetery.

