Posted on February 27, 2018
Susan A. Rizor
Age, 75
Findlay

Services for Susan A. Rizor will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay by Pastor Chris Baney.

Interment will follow in Patterson Cemetery, Jackson Township.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

She died Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Memorial contributions in Susan’s name may be made to the family in c/o Hufford Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.huffordfh.com.

