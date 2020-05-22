Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 62

Alger

Private family services for Susan D. Mowery, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, will be at Auglaize Free United Baptist Church, Maysville by Pastor Bill Prater. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

She died at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Victory Tabernacle Church, Wapakoneta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!