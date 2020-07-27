Home Obituaries Susan Mary Heilman

Susan Mary Heilman

Posted on July 27, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 77
Kenton

Services for Susan Mary Heilman will be private. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery in Kenton.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

She died on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Edgar Gardner

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    July 27, 2020
    42 second read

  • Curby Cochran

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    July 27, 2020
    2 min read

  • John Sheehan

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    July 27, 2020
    41 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply