Susan “Susie” K. Deckling, 77, Lakeview, OH passed away Monday afternoon, July 10, 2023, at Mary Rutan Hospital, Bellefontaine, OH.

Funeral services will be 4:00 pm, Monday, July 17, 2023, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview with visitation from 2-4 pm.

Memorial contributions may be given in Susie’s memory to Amvets Post #39.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

