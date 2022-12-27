Services for Suzanne Miller, 82 will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky by Father Conrad Sutter and Deacon Kevin Wintersteller.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

She died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

