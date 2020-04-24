Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 53

Kenton

Services for Tammy Jo Wright will be private.

She died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Tee Off For The Cure or the Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences maybe expressed at pricefh.net.

