Tammy Jo Wright

Posted on April 24, 2020
Age, 53
Kenton

Services for Tammy Jo Wright will be private.

She died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Tee Off For The Cure or the Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences maybe expressed at pricefh.net.

