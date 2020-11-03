Home Obituaries Tanessa L. Smith-Montgomery

Tanessa L. Smith-Montgomery

Posted on November 3, 2020
Age, 48
Kenton
formerly of Forest

Graveside services for Tanessa L. Smith-Montgomery will begin at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Friends may call noon-2 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky.

She died at 8:04 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in the emergency room of Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

