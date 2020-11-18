Home Obituaries Tara Fisher

Tara Fisher

Posted on November 18, 2020
0
Age, 28
Lima

A family celebration of the life of Tara Fisher will be at a later date.

She died at her home on Nov. 10, 2020.

–––––

Editor’s Note: This obituary is being reprinted to correct the date of her death.


