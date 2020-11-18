Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 28

Lima

A family celebration of the life of Tara Fisher will be at a later date.

She died at her home on Nov. 10, 2020.

Editor’s Note: This obituary is being reprinted to correct the date of her death.