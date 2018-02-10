Home Obituaries Ted Gayheart

Ted Gayheart

Posted on February 10, 2018
Age, 75
Kenton

Memorial services for Ted Gayheart will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Table One, 1 N. Detroit St., Kenton.

He died at 11:57 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton is assisting with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home or Universal Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stoutcrates.com.

