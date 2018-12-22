age 64, Shelby

Services for Teresa I. “Terri” Treen will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 27 at the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Ada. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada and until time of service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, P.O. Box 38, Ada, Ohio 45810 for the benevolence of the family.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

She died on Friday, December 21, 2018 at 2:39 a.m. at Ohio Health Shelby Hospital in Shelby.

