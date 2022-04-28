Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Teresa Renee Anderson, 65 of Ridgeway passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Hospice of Central Ohio unit in Columbus, OH.

A Memorial Service will take place Monday, May 2, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at Wake Up the World Ministries, 600 East Brown Ave., Bellefontaine, OH, 43311, officiated by Pastor Terry Robinson. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.jenningsfarley.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!