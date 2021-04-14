Terri Lynn Risch Posted on April 14, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 65Kenton There will be no services for Terri Lynn Risch. It was her wish to be cremated. She died on Monday, April 12, 2021 at her residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!