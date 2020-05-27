Home Obituaries Terri McKinna

Terri McKinna

May 27, 2020
0
Age, 61
Kenton

There will be no services held for Terri McKinna at this time.

She died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

