Services for Terry D. Castle will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Alger by Pastor Don Holbrook. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior services Tuesday.

He died at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at his residence.

