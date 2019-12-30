Terry L. Fuqua Posted on December 30, 2019 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 59 Ada A private family service for Terry L. Fuqua will be held at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated. He died at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at the Indian Lake Rehabilitation Center. He was born on Sept. 9, 1960 in Phoenix, Arizona, to the late Raymond M. and Ruth (Stephenson) Fuqua. Surviving are a son, Joshua Fuqua of Kenton; a daughter, Deborah Fuqua of Ada; two grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond (Marsha) Fuqua of Ada and Doug Fuqua of Toledo; and four sisters, Sharon Wells of Delphos, Tony Sinift of Toledo, Kathy (Rick) Viccaro of Hilliard and Tammy Frazier of Cairo. He was preceded in death by a brother, Carlos Fuqua. Terry worked for the Coca-Cola Company. Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com Spread the Love - Share this Post!