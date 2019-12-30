Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 59

Ada

A private family service for Terry L. Fuqua will be held at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated.

He died at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at the Indian Lake Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on Sept. 9, 1960 in Phoenix, Arizona, to the late Raymond M. and Ruth (Stephenson) Fuqua.

Surviving are a son, Joshua Fuqua of Kenton; a daughter, Deborah Fuqua of Ada; two grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond (Marsha) Fuqua of Ada and Doug Fuqua of Toledo; and four sisters, Sharon Wells of Delphos, Tony Sinift of Toledo, Kathy (Rick) Viccaro of Hilliard and Tammy Frazier of Cairo.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Carlos Fuqua.

Terry worked for the Coca-Cola Company.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com