age 67, Rushsylvania

Visitation for Terry Lee Rodenberger will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Rushsylvania Church of Christ, 170 Mill Street East, Rushsylvania.

He died at 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

He was born in Kenton on Sept. 16, 1950 to the late Gerald L. Rodenberger and Dorthea Mae (Bartlett) Rogers.

Surviving are his sons, Terry Lynn Rodenberger, Travis (Tanya) Rodenberger and Trevor Rodenberger; grandchildren, Blake (Colleen), Trenton, Addie, Riley, Alec, and Paislee; siblings, Karin Rodenberger, Kathy (Bill) Detwiler and Jack Rogers Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Jack Rogers; and siblings, Randy Rodenberger and Jackie M. Griffith.

Terry enjoyed following his grandkids and their sports. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Bellefontaine assisted the family with arrangements and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.

