teven Garry Bowman

Steven Garry Bowman, age 69, of rural Kenton passed away on Monday, September 26th, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a short, but arduous battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

Visitation will be held at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton on Thursday, September 29th from 3-8 pm. A service to celebrate Steve’s life will be held on Friday, September 30th at 11am with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. Graveside services to follow at Grove Cemetery in Kenton. A meal will be provided after services at The Little Chicago Room in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve’s memory can be made to Harco Industries, Kindred Hospice or Not By Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!