Thelma I. Price, 89, of Belle Center, passed away at 5:04 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton, Ohio. She was born in Lakeview, Ohio on May 8,1933, a daughter of the late Floyde and Ruth Stratton.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 306 N. Elizabeth Street in Belle Center, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Belle Center, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Logan County Cancer Society c/o Mary Rutan Foundations, 205 Palmer Avenue, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, BELLE CENTER is honored to serve the Price family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

