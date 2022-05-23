Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Thelma Mae BInkley, 98 will begin at noon on Wednesday, May 25 at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Ada by Pastor Trent Bodicker. Burial will be in the Roundhead Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Gospel Church of Ada.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

She died Friday, May 20, 2022 at Vancrest of Ada, surrounded by her family.

