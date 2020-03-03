Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Thelma Patterson will be laid to rest next to her husband Gordon, in a private burial at Dunkirk Cemetery.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Thelma passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28th, 2020 at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on March 10th, 1926 in Hamler, Ohio to the late Fred Sr. and Amilia (Klotz) Walther. On March 25th, 1947 she married Gordon “Pat” Patterson and he preceded her in death in 2011.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews, including Nancy (Walther) Briggs who has overseen her care for the past 10 years, as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews who were very fond of her.

She was preceded in death by three brothers and their wives; Fred JR. (Virgie) Walther, Harmon (Winifred) Walther, Donald (Dorothy) Walther; her three sisters and their husbands; Elenore (Fred) Bleich, Lydia (Waldo) Councelman, and Alvira (Mack) Eibling.

Thelma and her husband resided in Florida, where she worked along side him as a State Barber Inspector. After his retirement they ran their own beauty shop until 2009. She returned to Ohio after her husbands death in 2011.

Thelma was dearly loved and her family will treasure their memories of her.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.