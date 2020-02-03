Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 77

LaRue

Theo Rowland McElheny Jr. 77, of LaRue, passed away peacefully at his home with family and a close friend by his side on Saturday February 1, 2020 after a short 3-month battle with esophageal/liver cancer.

He was born March 1, 1942 in Kenton to the late Kathryn (Wood) and Rowland McElheny Sr., he was also preceded in death by his sister, Susan K. McElheny.

Rowlie graduated from the LaRue High School in 1960 and then the Ohio Northern University with a degree in Education in 1965.

He was a teacher at Madison South in Mansfield and Upper Scioto Valley in McGuffey.

Rowlie sold fertilizer for Mobil Oil in Rossburg until their closing, then worked for Plant Life in Marion before going to ADI in Carmel, Indiana.

He then went to work at Whirlpool Corp. where he retired in 2004.

Rowlie enjoyed farming, raising beef cattle, gardening, woodworking, draft horses, crossword puzzles, recycling, collecting antiques and being gourmet Grandpa, making appetizers and desserts.

Most of all he enjoyed his three girls and their families.

He was a member of the LaRue Masonic Lodge #463 and LaRue Alumni. He enjoyed shopping for the community Christmas baskets in LaRue by hunting bargains through the year that provide for families in need at Christmas.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Susan (O’Hara) McElheny, they were married August 21, 1965 in Green Camp, along with their three daughters, Shawn (Mark Goochey) McElheny of Littleton, CO., Brenna Colleen (Doug Shepherd) McElheny of Prospect and Bridget (Troy) Wiseman of Kenton; five grandchildren, Darby McElheny, Luke (Megan) Shepherd, Zach, Alanna and McKenna Wiseman and many cousins, nieces, nephews and his special 16 lb. cat, Bob.

Funeral services will be held Thursday February 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastor Mike Raypholtz will officiate, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home in LaRue, followed by a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial gifts may be made to the LaRue United Methodist Church Christmas Basket Fund, P.O. Box 327 LaRue, OH 43332

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.