Theodore M. Yocum, 74 of Kenton passed away unexpectedly at home in his sleep on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

There will be a graveside service for Ted Saturday July 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Green Lawn Cemetery, West Mansfield, Ohio. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted by the family with all arrangements.

The family would like all memorial donations to be made out to the family in care of SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

