A funeral service for Thomas A. Brien, 74 of Kenton, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Marseilles United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Pummell officiating. Burial will follow at McKindree Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 2:00 P.M to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Tom passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

Memorial donations may be made to the Marseilles United Methodist Church Trustees.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

