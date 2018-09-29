A graveside service for Thomas A. Ellcessor will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2 at Hueston Cemetery, Forest, with Pastor David Odegard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843, to help the family.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.Shieldsfh.com.

He died on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

