Home Obituaries Thomas A. Ellcessor

Thomas A. Ellcessor

Posted on September 29, 2018
0
0
32
Thomas Ellcessor
Thomas Ellcessor
age 56, McGuffey

A graveside service for Thomas A. Ellcessor will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2 at Hueston Cemetery, Forest, with Pastor David Odegard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843, to help the family.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.Shieldsfh.com.

He died on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Ralph France

    Services for Ralph France will be private with Price-McElroy Funeral Home handling the arr…
    September 29, 2018
    1 min read
  • Hubert Kear

    Hubert O. Kear

    Hubert O. Kear, formerly of Wharton, Ohio, late of Longmont, Colorado, died September 26th…
    September 29, 2018
    1 min read
  • Gilbert Moore

    Gilbert R. Moore

    A celebration of life for Gilbert R. Moore will be at a later date. He died Tuesday, Sept.…
    September 29, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply