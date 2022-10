Thomas B. Stuck, 64 of Columbus, Ohio, passed away any his residence on September 30, 2022.

A memorial service is planned for October 29, 2022 1-5 p.m. at the Kenton Moose lodge.

Born June 24, 1954 to Jeanette and Charles Stuck. Thomas was a graduate of Ridgemont High School and a long time resident of Mt Victory, Ohio.