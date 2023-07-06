Graveside services for Thomas E. “Grubby” Grubbs, 85 will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, July 10 at Dola Cemetery by Rev. James Gatchell. Military honors will be conducted by the Ada VFW Post 9381 Honor Guard.

He died on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at his residence.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!