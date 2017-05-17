Home Obituaries Thomas H. Drake

Thomas H. Drake

Posted on May 17, 2017
age 81, Kenton

Services for Thomas H. Drake will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Church of God, 1000 E. Brown Ave., Bellefontaine by Pastor Gary Brown. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice, Kenton and Bellefontaine.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

He went home to be with the Lord at 4:20 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2017 at his residence.

