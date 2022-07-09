Funeral services for Thomas Irvin Marquis, 72 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Jim Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Thomas died on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

