Thomas L. Sweigart of Willcox, AZ (formerly of Rushyslvania, OH and New Holland, PA) died after a short illness on January 2, 2023, at the age of 74.

Tom also greatly enjoyed spending time with his Garden Spot High School alumni, visiting family in Pennsylvania, and taking care of his many cats, dogs and other barnyard animals.

Tom will be deeply missed by his family, friends, horse family, and all those who knew him.

