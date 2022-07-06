Thomas Lawrence Taylor, 68 of Kenton, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 25, 2022 surrounded by family.

A memorial service for Tom will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Kenton, Ohio on July 10th at 4:00PM. Friends may call prior to the service from 3:00PM to 4:00PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Kenton First United Methodist Church Kids Club or Music Ministries.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

