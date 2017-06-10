Thomas Neiswander

age 64, Centerburg

A memorial service for Thomas C. Neiswander will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the Centerburg United Methodist Church at the H20 Site by Pastor Matt Skeleton.

Also, a memorial service is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25 at the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Ada by the Rev. David MacDonald.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to NAMI of Knox/Licking County Ohio, Front 15 East Vine Street, Mt. Vernon, Ohio 43050.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

He died at 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2017 at The Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus.

