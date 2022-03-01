Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Thomas Ray Castle Sr.

Thomas Ray Castle Sr., age 82, of Kenton, OH, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date with Rev David Kiper officiating. In lieu of flowers, personal contributions may be made to Mrs. Jeannette Castle.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!