Age, 76

Findlay

A Celebration of Life for Thomas Rex Wilson will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the College First Church of God Fellowship Hall, 1100 N. Main St., Findlay

It was his wish to be cremated. A private inurnment will be held.

He died at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the College First Church of God, 1100 N. Main Street, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

