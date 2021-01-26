Thornton Edward “Eddie” Cooper Posted on January 26, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 67Kenton Visitation for Thornton Edward “Eddie” Cooper will be 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. A private burial will take place in Grove Cemetery at a later date. He died on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at his residence. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!