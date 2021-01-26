Home Obituaries Thornton Edward “Eddie” Cooper

Thornton Edward “Eddie” Cooper

Posted on January 26, 2021
Age, 67
Kenton

Visitation for Thornton Edward “Eddie” Cooper will be 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. A private burial will take place in Grove Cemetery at a later date.  

He died on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at his residence.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

