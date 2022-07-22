Tim Laubis passed away peacefully on July 20, 2022 at 9:46 a.m. at his home. He was born on June 22, 1952 in Kenton, Ohio at Hardin Memorial Hospital to Wilbur and Helen (Bushong) Laubis.

A family service will be held in September. Donations in his honor may be made to the Kenton Excellence for Education Foundation Bloom Family Scholarship fund at Kenton Senior High School or United Way of Hardin County (Donate Now ‘ 2021 Hardin County United Way Campaign (givelively.org).

