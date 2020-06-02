Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 60

Bellefontaine

formerly of Kenton

Services for Timothy A. Blum will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton by Pastor Mark Albert. Burial will follow in Patterson Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.

He died at his residence on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Memorials can be directed to Not By Choice.

Outreach in his memory and online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

