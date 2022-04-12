Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A Masonic Memorial Service for Timothy B. Thompson, 62 will begin at noon Wednesday, April 13 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. Interment will be in Hueston Cemetery, Forest where military honors will be conducted by McVitty VFW Post 1182, American Legion 259, both of Forest, and Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

Friends may call 10 a.m-noon Wednesday.

He died Sunday, April 10 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

