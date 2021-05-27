Timothy Byrne Posted on May 27, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 67Kenton Services for Timothy Byrne will be private. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Timothy died on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Ohio State University in Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Not By Choice or the Abundant Life Assembly of God church in Kenton. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!