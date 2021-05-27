Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 67

Kenton

Services for Timothy Byrne will be private. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Timothy died on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Ohio State University in Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Not By Choice or the Abundant Life Assembly of God church in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

