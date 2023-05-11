Funeral services for Timothy Heilman, 65 of Ridgeway, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, May 15, 2023 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory with Clayton Weaver officiating. Burial will follow at Otterbein Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home.

Timothy passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

