McGufffey – Services for Timothy Wayne Jordan , 68will begin at 11 a.m. today at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with Pastor Randy Manns. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

He died Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Kenton.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!