Tina (Melroy) Mathias Posted on September 13, 2023 0 Tina (Melroy) Mathias, 50 of Forest passed away Friday, September 8, 2023. Services for Tina will be private for her family. Arrangements have been entrusted with Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840. Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Tina's family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com